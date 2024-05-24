Jackpot Digital Debuts Tech at World Series Poker

Jackpot Digital (TSE:JJ) has released an update.

Jackpot Digital is set to showcase its innovative dealerless Jackpot Blitz® electronic poker table at the 2024 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, with the product set to be prominently displayed at Paris Las Vegas. With over 70 tables already deployed and an order book indicating a 123% increase, the company is expanding its footprint in North American tribal and commercial casinos, as well as international markets. The deployment of each new table is contributing to Jackpot Digital’s growing monthly recurring revenue.

