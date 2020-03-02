US Markets

Jack Welch, former GE veteran, dies - CNBC

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

General Electric Co's former chief executive officer Jack Welch, who led the industrial conglomerate for two decades, has died, CNBC reported on Monday.

March 2 (Reuters) - General Electric Co's GE.N former chief executive officer Jack Welch, who led the industrial conglomerate for two decades, has died, CNBC reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

BioTech Companies

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular