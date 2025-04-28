$JACK stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JACK stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,166,404 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $JACK:
$JACK Insider Trading Activity
$JACK insiders have traded $JACK stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JACK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARIN S HARRIS (DIRECTOR & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,079 shares for an estimated $859,087.
- RYAN LEE OSTROM (EVP, Chief Cust&Digtl Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,494 shares for an estimated $147,076.
- SARAH L SUPER (SVP, CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,237 shares for an estimated $95,262.
- RICHARD D COOK (SVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,876 shares for an estimated $80,602.
- STEVEN PIANO (SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,476 shares for an estimated $61,986.
- TIMOTHY T LINDERMAN (SVP, CHF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,403 shares for an estimated $58,994.
- DAWN E HOOPER (SVP Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 624 shares for an estimated $27,789.
- TONY J DARDEN (SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 247 shares for an estimated $12,085
$JACK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $JACK stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 586,859 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,436,808
- UBS GROUP AG added 537,714 shares (+510.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,390,410
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 392,476 shares (+226.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,342,700
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 263,941 shares (+178.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,990,503
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP removed 250,426 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,427,738
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 185,828 shares (+77.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,737,877
- IPG INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 163,834 shares (+59.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,822,047
$JACK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JACK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024
$JACK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JACK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $JACK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $32.0 on 04/28/2025
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025
- Lauren Silberman from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $51.0 on 11/18/2024
- Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer set a target price of $60.0 on 11/15/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.