$JACK stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JACK stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,166,404 of trading volume.

$JACK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JACK:

$JACK insiders have traded $JACK stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JACK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARIN S HARRIS (DIRECTOR & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,079 shares for an estimated $859,087 .

. RYAN LEE OSTROM (EVP, Chief Cust&Digtl Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,494 shares for an estimated $147,076 .

. SARAH L SUPER (SVP, CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,237 shares for an estimated $95,262 .

. RICHARD D COOK (SVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,876 shares for an estimated $80,602 .

. STEVEN PIANO (SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,476 shares for an estimated $61,986 .

. TIMOTHY T LINDERMAN (SVP, CHF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,403 shares for an estimated $58,994 .

. DAWN E HOOPER (SVP Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 624 shares for an estimated $27,789 .

. TONY J DARDEN (SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 247 shares for an estimated $12,085

$JACK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $JACK stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JACK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JACK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024

$JACK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JACK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $JACK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $32.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Lauren Silberman from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $51.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer set a target price of $60.0 on 11/15/2024

