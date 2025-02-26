$JACK stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JACK stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,804,391 of trading volume.

$JACK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JACK:

$JACK insiders have traded $JACK stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JACK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARIN S HARRIS (DIRECTOR & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,079 shares for an estimated $859,087 .

. RYAN LEE OSTROM (EVP, Chief Cust&Digtl Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,494 shares for an estimated $147,076 .

. SARAH L SUPER (SVP, CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,237 shares for an estimated $95,262 .

. RICHARD D COOK (SVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,876 shares for an estimated $80,602 .

. STEVEN PIANO (SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,476 shares for an estimated $61,986 .

. TIMOTHY T LINDERMAN (SVP, CHF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,403 shares for an estimated $58,994 .

. BRIAN M. SCOTT (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 696 shares for an estimated $33,867

DAWN E HOOPER (SVP Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 624 shares for an estimated $27,789 .

. TONY J DARDEN (SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 247 shares for an estimated $12,085

$JACK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $JACK stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

