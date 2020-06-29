JACK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.10, changing hands as high as $72.43 per share. Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JACK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JACK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.81 per share, with $93.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.50.

