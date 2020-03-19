Jack Ma, Alibaba Donate Medical Supplies To Four Southeast Asian Countries

(RTTNews) - The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation announced donations of medical supplies to four Southeast Asian countries.

The Foundations aims to aid the fight against the COVID-19 virus in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, with more support for other neighboring countries to follow.

The Foundation will send 2 million masks, 150,000 test kits, 20,000 protective suits and 20,000 face shields to the countries.

