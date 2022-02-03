Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shareholders have endured a 9.1% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 17% over a half decade.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, Jack in the Box actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 20% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Generally speaking we'd expect to see stronger share price increases on the back of sustained EPS growth, but other metrics may hold a clue to why the share price performance is relatively modest.

We don't think that the 2.0% is big factor in the share price, since it's quite small, as dividends go. It could be that the revenue decline of 3.8% per year is viewed as evidence that Jack in the Box is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:JACK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

Jack in the Box is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Jack in the Box stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Jack in the Box the TSR over the last 5 years was -9.1%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Jack in the Box had a tough year, with a total loss of 3.7% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 9.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Jack in the Box better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Jack in the Box you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Of course Jack in the Box may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

