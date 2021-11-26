Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.44

Jack in the Box Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JACK) dividend will be increasing to US$0.44 on 23rd of December. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.9%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Jack in the Box's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, Jack in the Box's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 7.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 25%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Jack in the Box's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

NasdaqGS:JACK Historic Dividend November 26th 2021

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from US$0.80 in 2013 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Jack in the Box has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Jack in the Box Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Jack in the Box (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

