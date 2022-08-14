Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.44 per share on the 9th of September. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.0%, which is around the industry average.

Jack in the Box's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, Jack in the Box's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 72.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:JACK Historic Dividend August 14th 2022

Jack in the Box's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Jack in the Box has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.80 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.76. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Jack in the Box has only grown its earnings per share at 4.6% per annum over the past five years. While EPS growth is quite low, Jack in the Box has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Jack in the Box has the ability to continue this into the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Jack in the Box (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Jack in the Box not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

