Jack in the Box (JACK) Unveils Game-Changing Smashed Jack Burger

In a bold move, Jack in the Box Inc. JACK is shaking up the fast-food landscape with Smashed Jack burger, a 1/4 lb patty innovation that combines the trend of smash-style burgers with high-quality ingredients. Priced under $10, Smashed Jack stands out by preserving the flavorful crispy edges while maintaining a generous meaty bite. This move follows nearly two years of recipe perfection, positioning JACK as an industry leader in burger innovation.

Its strategic entry into the smash-style burger market addresses the rising popularity of this culinary trend, including its unconventional adaptation of TikTok-famous smash-style burger tacos. Smashed Jack, available in classic, Bacon Double or combo options, showcases JACK's commitment to offering better-tasting burgers without compromising on quantity.

Consumer taste-test surveys have positioned Smashed Jack as the best burger in fast food, outshining competitors like Burger King, McDonald's and Wendy's. The secret lies in Jack's dedication to delivering a premium dining experience through carefully selected ingredients and a newly crafted Boss Sauce.

Ryan Ostrom, Chief Marketing Officer at Jack in the Box, emphasized the burger's uniqueness and bold flavor, suggesting that Smashed Jack bridges the gap between fast food and premium dining experience. With this innovative addition to its menu, Jack in the Box aims to captivate market, leveraging its history of culinary innovation and enticing customers with an unparalleled drive-thru experience.

Shares of JACK have gained 19.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 7.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Focus on Menu Innovation

Menu innovation is one of the primary characteristics of JACK. It is the nation’s one of the largest hamburger chains. Jack in the Box makes regular menu innovations and provides limited period offers at both its flagship restaurants to drive long-term customer loyalty.

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is continuously working on to maintain the uniqueness of its brand, menu and premium food offerings. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company focused on menu inventions with products like Bacon Cheeseburger and Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich. It also unveiled the new $10 Fan Favs platform and Jack Pack combo.

In terms of beverage offerings, it stated enhancements with products like The Basic Witch Shake, The Frozen Hot Cocoa Shake and Red Bull infusion line. It intends to focus on expanding its caffeine-based drinks to drive growth. Management is optimistic about the Mint Mobile Shake launch, in terms of building average check and new guest acquisition. In second-quarter fiscal 2023, JACK launched its $5 Jack Pack Combo that aided the company with sales growth, especially digitally.

Key Picks

Below we present some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3%, on average. Shares of ARCO have jumped 53.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCO’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates 10.6% and 15.5% growth, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Brinker International, Inc. EAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 223.6%, on average. Shares of EAT have gained 18.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s 2024 sales and EPS implies 5.1% and 26.2% growth, respectively, from the year-earlier numbers.



Wingstop Inc. WING presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average. The stock has risen 83.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests 15.8% and 18.2% growth, respectively, from the prior-year actuals.

