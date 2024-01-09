Jack in the Box (JACK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.36, changing hands as low as $81.68 per share. Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JACK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JACK's low point in its 52 week range is $60.43 per share, with $99.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.60.

