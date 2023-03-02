Jack In The Box (JACK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Jack In The Box (JACK) reported $527.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.9%. EPS of $2.01 for the same period compares to $1.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $506.49 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76, the EPS surprise was +14.20%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Jack in the Box -Change in system same-store sales : 7.8% compared to the 4.61% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 7.8% compared to the 4.61% average estimate based on eight analysts. Total systemwide restaurants-Jack in the box : 2186 compared to the 2180.14 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2186 compared to the 2180.14 average estimate based on seven analysts. Del Taco -Change in system same-store sales : 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.15%.

: 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.15%. Franchised restaurants-Jack in the box : 2046 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2033.8.

: 2046 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2033.8. Company-operated restaurants-Jack in the box : 140 versus 146.8 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 140 versus 146.8 estimated by five analysts on average. Total systemwide restaurants - Del Taco : 592 compared to the 591.2 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 592 compared to the 591.2 average estimate based on five analysts. Company-operated restaurants - Del Taco : 273 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 285.

: 273 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 285. Same-store sales-Company-operated-Jack in the box-YoY change : 12.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.78%.

: 12.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.78%. Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $71.69 million compared to the $68.81 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.9% year over year.

: $71.69 million compared to the $68.81 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.9% year over year. Revenues-Restaurant sales : $270.19 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $256.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +125.1%.

: $270.19 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $256.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +125.1%. Revenues-Franchise royalties and other : $76.39 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $70.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.7%.

: $76.39 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $70.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.7%. Revenues-Franchise rental revenues: $108.83 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $108.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Jack In The Box here>>>



Shares of Jack In The Box have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

