Jack In The Box (JACK) Boosts AI Abilities With InMoment Tie-up

Jack In The Box Inc. JACK recently announced the collaboration with InMoment for the roll out of InMoment Spotlight, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) analytics software. The initiative focuses on improving the omnichannel guest experience with quality products and services.



The company intends to use the AI-driven technology to enhance the clarity of consumer input for structured and unstructured data, including social media, videos and audio files. The initiative enables business to incorporate signals in all of their forms, creating a more complete picture of the required action.



The initiative emphasizes on business areas including limited time offer (LTO) knowledge (based on customer feedback), restaurant performance acceleration (based on the comparison of store models and growth drivers) and automate monthly business views.



The company is optimistic in this regard and anticipates using the new information to boost customer satisfaction. This will likely pave the path for enhancement in brand loyalty promotion.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have surged 58.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 26.2% growth. The company is benefiting from store-expansion initiatives, menu innovation and loyalty program. The utilization of digital platforms to enhance overall guest experiences and customer satisfaction adds to the positives.



In second-quarter fiscal 2023, the company zeroed in on two POS providers (that will be finalized by the fiscal third quarter). The POS rollout will assist in driving down cost of the system. Also, it emphasized on technological investments covering applications, software and tools (like digital menu boards), AI and personalized in-store ordering. The company intends to focus on new kitchen configuration and equipment upgrades to drive growth. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

Jack in the Box currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



