Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$101 apiece for US$104

Despite the fact that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) stock rose 3.3% last week, insiders who sold US$481k worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$104, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Jack in the Box Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & Chief Supply Chain Officer, Dean Gordon, sold US$301k worth of shares at a price of US$100 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$101). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 34% of Dean Gordon's holding.

In total, Jack in the Box insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:JACK Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

Are Jack in the Box Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at Jack in the Box over the last quarter. Senior Vice President of Franchise & Corporate Development Timothy Linderman shelled out US$9.9k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of Jack in the Box

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Jack in the Box insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Jack in the Box Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. Still, the insider transactions at Jack in the Box in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Jack in the Box (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

