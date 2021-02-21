Jack in the Box Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were US$339m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$2.21, an impressive 26% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:JACK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 21st 2021

After the latest results, the 17 analysts covering Jack in the Box are now predicting revenues of US$1.12b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 9.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 65% to US$6.38. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.74 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a substantial gain in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$112, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Jack in the Box analyst has a price target of US$125 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$82.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Jack in the Box shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Jack in the Box's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 9.4%, well above its historical decline of 12% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 25% per year. So although Jack in the Box's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Jack in the Box's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$112, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Jack in the Box. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Jack in the Box analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

