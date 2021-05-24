Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 25, 2021

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JACK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $115.04, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JACK was $115.04, representing a -7.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.53 and a 77.45% increase over the 52 week low of $64.83.

JACK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). JACK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.85. Zacks Investment Research reports JACK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.02%, compared to an industry average of 33.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JACK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JACK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JACK as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ)

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VICE with an increase of 11.94% over the last 100 days. EATZ has the highest percent weighting of JACK at 6.21%.

