Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JACK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that JACK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JACK was $102.35, representing a -1.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.39 and a 508.86% increase over the 52 week low of $16.81.

JACK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). JACK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.77. Zacks Investment Research reports JACK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.17%, compared to an industry average of 16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JACK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JACK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JACK as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VICE with an increase of 30.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JACK at 4.32%.

