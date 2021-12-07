Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JACK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JACK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.55, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JACK was $80.55, representing a -35.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.53 and a 4.43% increase over the 52 week low of $77.13.

JACK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). JACK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.38. Zacks Investment Research reports JACK's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -4.46%, compared to an industry average of 28.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the jack Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

