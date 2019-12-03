Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JACK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that JACK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.07, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JACK was $80.07, representing a -14.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.12 and a 13.14% increase over the 52 week low of $70.77.

JACK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). JACK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.63. Zacks Investment Research reports JACK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.51%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JACK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JACK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JACK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBJ with an increase of 0.16% over the last 100 days.

