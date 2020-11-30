Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JACK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that JACK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $91.72, the dividend yield is 1.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JACK was $91.72, representing a -2.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.51 and a 445.63% increase over the 52 week low of $16.81.

JACK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). JACK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.89. Zacks Investment Research reports JACK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.27%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates

