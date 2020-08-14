Dividends
Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JACK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that JACK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JACK was $79.47, representing a -14.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.12 and a 372.75% increase over the 52 week low of $16.81.

JACK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). JACK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.11. Zacks Investment Research reports JACK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.03%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JACK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

