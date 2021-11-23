Jack In The Box Drops As Quarterly Revenue Comes In Below View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) are down more than 6% Monday morning after the fast-food restaurant chain's fourth-quarter revenue came in lower than analysts' view.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $278.45 million from $255.4 million a year ago, but missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $289.07 million.

Earnings for the fourth quarter increased to $38.93 million or $1.80 per share compared with $37.85 million or $1.64 per share last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.75 per share.

JACK is at $89.49 currently. It has been trading in the range of $87.71- $124.53 in the last 52 weeks.

