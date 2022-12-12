Markets
JACK

Jack In The Box CFO Tim Mullany To Step Down

December 12, 2022 — 10:25 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) said that Tim Mullany, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer will be leaving the company for personal reasons, effective February 2, 2023.

The company stated that it has initiated a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

While the company searches to identify a successor, Dawn Hooper, VP, Controller & Financial Reporting, will assume a temporary role as Principal Financial Officer.

Hooper has been with Jack in the Box Inc. for 22 years and held various leadership positions within Finance. She will report to Darin Harris, CEO, until a successor is named.

