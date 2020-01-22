Jack in the Box Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JACK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.12, changing hands as high as $83.43 per share. Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JACK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JACK's low point in its 52 week range is $70.92 per share, with $93.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.82.

