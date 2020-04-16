Jack in the Box Appoints Former Arby’s Executive as Its New CEO

After shedding three executives in short order back in January, fast-food chain Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) issued a press release today declaring its board of directors has chosen a new CEO, as well. Darin Harris, a 25-year industry veteran, will take up his new duties on June 15. At the same time, the company will get a new non-executive Chairman of the Board, David Goebel.

Harris got his start as a franchisee operating both Qdoba Mexican Grill (originally a Jack in the Box subsidiary, now a private company) and Papa John's outlets. He also served as the vice president of Captain D's Seafood, a privately held fast-casual restaurant, and as senior vice president of Arby's.

Image source: Getty Images.

Harris also has two stints as a CEO on his resume, including his current post as CEO of North America, IWG PLC, a multinational business real estate and service company. Before that, he was CEO of CiCi's Enterprises, LP overseeing both a pizza-buffet chain and a restaurant-distribution company. Jack in the Box cites his wide and multifaceted leadership experience as a significant reason for choosing him as CEO.

Harris spoke about this factor, remarking, "Given my extensive background in franchising, brand building, and operations, I have been able to observe the potential of this company, and I look forward to leading the organization toward this potential." He also thanked outgoing CEO Lenny Comma for his 18 years at the company, six of them as chief executive.

Jack in the Box ended today's trading with a major share-value bounce, springing up more than 21% to $52.68.

10 stocks we like better than Jack in the Box

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Jack in the Box wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.