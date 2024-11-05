Jack Henry sees FY25 non-GAAP revenue $2.353B-$2.375B, consensus $2.37B

16:14 EST Jack Henry (JKHY) sees FY25 non-GAAP revenue $2.353B-$2.375B, consensus $2.37B
