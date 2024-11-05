Jack Henry sees FY25 non-GAAP revenue $2.353B-$2.375B, consensus $2.37B

16:14 EST Jack Henry (JKHY) sees FY25 non-GAAP revenue $2.353B-$2.375B, consensus $2.37B

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JKHY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.