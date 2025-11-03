Jack Henry to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 4, after market close.

For the fiscal first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $636.7 million, indicating growth of 5.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, suggesting a decrease of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence JKHY’s Q1 Results

Jack Henry’s fiscal first-quarter results are likely to benefit from growing momentum in services and support categories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for services and support revenues is pegged at $379.2 million, indicating growth of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Strength across the Core segment due to continued migration from on-premise to private cloud and robust growth in its public cloud offerings is expected to aid the upcoming results. Increasing demand for the Jack Henry Platform, a single public cloud-native platform designed to run the entire financial institution, and the company’s growing technology modernization strategies might have been other positives. The consensus estimate for the Core segment’s revenues stands at $207.6 million, calling for a rise of 6.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

Strength across the Payments segment due to robust card transaction solutions and growth in its Enterprise Payment Solutions business is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company in the quarter under review. Moreover, JKHY’s strong sales across Financial Crimes Defender and continued expansion of faster payments infrastructure, PayCenter, are likely to have driven its Payments segment in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus mark for Payments revenues is pegged at $222.4 million, implying growth of 4.9% year over year.

The company’s diverse mix of solutions, including Banno, LoanVantage and Treasury Management, among others, is expected to have driven growth in the Complementary segment during the fiscal first quarter. The consensus estimate for Complementary revenues is pegged at $184.6 million, indicating a jump of 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

However, ongoing tariff wars, geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic pressure are likely to have negatively impacted JKHY’s overall growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers for Jack Henry

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jack Henry this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Though Jack Henry carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of -4.97% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:

Fair Isaac FICO has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fair Isaac is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FICO’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $7.34 per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 12.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

StoneCo STNE has an Earnings ESP of +7.81% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Stone Co is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STNE’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Lumentum LITE has an Earnings ESP of +2.14% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Lumentum is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LITE’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.03 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 472.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

