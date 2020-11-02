Jack Henry (JKHY) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 4.



For the fiscal first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $443.64 million, indicating growth of 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the consensus mark for earnings per share stands at $1.07 per share, which suggests a decline of 7.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.56%.

Factors at Play

Jack Henry’s results for the fiscal first quarter are likely to reflect portfolio strength. The company’s robust core solutions are expected to have driven the top line in the quarter to be reported on the back of the growing adoption rate.



Moreover, these solutions have been attracting new core customer contracts, a trend thatmost likely continued in the fiscal first quarter as well.



Further, a solid momentum across Payments and Complementary segments is expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.



Moreover, growth across technology solutions and expanding customer relationships might have contributed significantly to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Additionally, robust debit and credit processing solutions of the company are likelyto have bolstered its debit and credit clientele during the fiscal first quarter.



Moreover, Jack Henry’s outsourcing and cloud services might have acted as a key catalyst during the quarter under review. Also, the rising migration rate of customers to the company’s private cloud environment is likely to have remained a tailwind.



Further, the growing momentum of Banno Digital suite, new card processing solution and treasury management is likely to have driven the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



However, a persistent decline in license revenues due to customer shift to private cloud is expected to have affected margins in the fiscal first quarter. Further, rising headcounts and personnel costs are likely to get reflected in the fiscal first-quarter results.



Also, headwinds related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic might have been overhangs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jack Henry this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Jack Henry has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), currently.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering as our proven model shows that thesetoo have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Advanced Energy Industry, Inc. AEIS presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. A has an Earnings ESP of +8.45% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

