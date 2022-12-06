Jack Henry (JKHY) Strengthens Clientele With TIB Selection

Jack Henry & Associates JKHY got picked by the nation’s largest bankers’ bank named TIB, N.A. (The Independent BankersBank).

TIB will use Jack Henry’s technology platform to support near- and long-term operations. JKHY’s tech-infrastructure will help TIB function with greater efficiency and scalability to serve its growth strategies.

On the back of Jack Henry’s technology model, TIB will be able to support community banks in their operations, growth strategies, and help them compete against larger financial institutions.

With JKHY’s platform, TIB is expected to strengthen its partnership with nearly 1,400 community banks across 50 states.

The selection by TIB has naturally bolstered Jack Henry’s customer base. This is expected to contribute to JKHY’s top-line growth in the upcoming period.

This, in turn, is expected to help Jack Henry to win investors’ confidence in the days ahead.

Shares of JKHY have been up 13.1% in the year-to-date period against the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 30.4%.

Growing Customer Base

Apart from this recent selection, JKHY’s digital features and functionalities were chosen by the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank to improve operational efficiencies.

Jack Henry was also picked by LINKBANCORP. The firm uses JKHY’s digital-banking and lending capabilities, including the Banno Digital Platform and LoanVantage to enhance operational efficiencies and offer better banking facilities to customers.

The Bank of Burlington, RockPoint Bank and Moultrie Bank & Trust chose JKHY’s technology platform to make their financial services accessible to local communities.

Jack Henry and Old Second National Bank expanded their relationship to help the latter to execute growth and digital strategies.

JKHY also extended its alliance with Independent Financial. Per the terms of the deal, Independent Financial leverages Jack Henry’s digital lending platform LoanVantage to automate commercial loans for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Portfolio Strength

Jack Henry’s growing momentum among customers is attributed to its efficient and reliable portfolio of financial solutions.

Recently, Jack Henry acquired a digital payments company named Payrailz to expand its payment services for helping financial institutions seamlessly cater to the needs of consumer and commercial account holders.

JKHY introduced the Vendor Management Program to its Governance, Risk and Compliance Suite to provide assistance to financial institutions.

Jack Henry also unveiled SecurePort for banks to help customers access account balances and funds as well as protect the same in times of crisis.

In addition, Jack Henry Lending launched a powerful digital solution named FactorSoft Web Portal, providing near real-time servicing to lenders anytime and anywhere.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Jack Henry carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector include Arista Networks ANET, Airbnb ABNB and Asure Software ASUR. While Arista Networks and Asure Software sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Airbnb carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks has lost 7.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.

Airbnb has lost 40.8% in the year-to-date period. ABNB’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 20.7%.

Asure Software has gained 11% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.

