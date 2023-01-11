Jack Henry (JKHY) Strengthens Clientele With L&N Selection

Jack Henry & Associates JKHY is consistently gaining momentum among customers on the back of robust portfolio solutions.

This is evident form the fact that the company recently got picked by L&N Federal Credit Union to cater to its growth plans.

L&N will leverage Jack Henry’s Symitar platform to help commercial and small business members manage the lifecycle of their loans. Moreover, L&N’s mortgage software integrates the Symitar platform to provide an enhanced experience to members.

On the back of JKHY’s solution, L&N will expand its services, streamline operations and boost productivity while efficiently serving customers.

The selection by L&N naturally bolstered Jack Henry’s customer base. This is expected to contribute to JKHY’s top-line growth in the upcoming period.

This, in turn, is expected to help Jack Henry to win investors’ confidence in the days ahead.

Shares of JKHY have been up 5.1% in the past year against the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 32.5%.

Growing Customer Base

Apart from this recent selection, TIB, N.A. (The Independent BankersBank) selected JKHY to support community banks in their operations, growth strategies and help them compete against larger financial institutions.

Jack Henry’s digital features and functionalities were chosen by the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank to improve operational efficiencies.

JKHY was also picked by LINKBANCORP. The firm uses JKHY’s digital-banking and lending capabilities, including the Banno Digital Platform and LoanVantage to enhance operational efficiencies and offer better banking facilities to customers.

The Bank of Burlington, RockPoint Bank and Moultrie Bank & Trust chose JKHY’s technology platform to make their financial services accessible to local communities.

JKHY extended its alliance with Independent Financial. Per the terms of the deal, Independent Financial leverages Jack Henry’s digital lending platform LoanVantage to automate commercial loans for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Portfolio Strength

Jack Henry’s growing momentum among customers is attributed to its efficient and reliable portfolio of financial solutions.

Recently, Jack Henry acquired a digital payments company named Payrailz to expand its payment services for helping financial institutions seamlessly cater to the needs of consumer and commercial account holders.

JKHY introduced the Vendor Management Program to its Governance, Risk and Compliance Suite to provide assistance to financial institutions.

Jack Henry also unveiled SecurePort for banks to help customers access account balances and funds as well as protect the same in times of crisis.

In addition, Jack Henry Lending launched a powerful digital solution named FactorSoft Web Portal, providing near real-time servicing to lenders anytime and anywhere.

Though Jack Henry's portfolio strength remains a positive, increasing expenses related to the card processing platform are major concerns.

