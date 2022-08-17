Jack Henry (JKHY) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Further, the bottom line increased 6% year over year.



Revenues improved 7% year over year to $482.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $480.8 million.



The company’s non-GAAP revenues were $477.4 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter.



Top-line growth was driven by increased processing, and services and support revenues. Additionally, strength across the Core, Payments, Complementary and Corporate segments drove the results.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Quote

Top Line in Detail

Services & Support: The company generated revenues of $279.7 million from the category (58% of revenues). Notably, the figure rose 7% from the year-ago quarter, owing to growth in cloud processing revenues.



However, declining deconversion fees were negatives.



Processing: The category yielded revenues of $202.9 million (42% of revenues) in the reported quarter, up 8% year over year. This can be attributed to 31.3% growth in Jack Henry's digital revenues and growing card-processing fee revenues.

Segments in Detail

Core: The company generated revenues of $151.5 million from the segment (31.4% of the total revenues), increasing 8% year over year.



Payments: The segment yielded revenues of $177.3 million (36.7% of the total revenues), increasing 5% from the year-ago quarter.



Complementary: The segment generated $140.3 million in revenues (29.1% of the total revenues), increasing 9% year over year.



Corporate & Other: The company generated revenues of $13.6 million from the segment (2.8% of the total revenues), up 22% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating Details

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, total operating expenses were $378.9 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 7%. This can primarily be attributed to higher personnel and travel costs, and rising expenses related to the company’s card-processing platform.



As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 10 basis points (bps) year over year to 78.5%.



Notably, the operating margin was 22% in the reported quarter, which expanded 100 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $48.8 million, which increased from $39.8 million as of Mar 31, 2022.



Trade receivables were $348.1 million in the reported quarter, up from $222.7 million in the previous quarter.



The current and long-term debt stood at $115.1 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $225.1 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter.

Guidance

For fiscal 2023, the company expects GAAP revenues of $2.080-$2.087 billion. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.08 billion.



The company anticipates non-GAAP revenues of $2.045-$2.052 billion.



It expects earnings of $5.05-$5.09 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.16 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Jack Henry currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Arista Networks ANET, Keysight Technologies KEYS and ASE Technology ASX. While Arista Networks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Keysight Technologies and ASE Technology carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks has lost 9.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 18.9%.



Keysight Technologies has lost 17.4% in the year-to-date period. KEYS’ long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 9.1%.



ASE technology has lost 19.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASX is currently projected at 23.1%.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY): Free Stock Analysis Report



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.