Jack Henry (JKHY) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.34 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6%. The bottom line increased 21.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues improved 11% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading to $534.6 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $511.3 million.



JKHY’s non-GAAP revenues were $517.4 million, up 8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.



Top-line growth was driven by growing services and support revenues. Strong growth in processing revenues also contributed well.



Additionally, strong momentum across the Core, Payments, Complementary and Corporate segments drove the results further.

Top Line in Detail

Services & Support: Jack Henry generated revenues of $311.9 million from the category (58% of revenues). The figure grew 12% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level, owing to a 10% rise in data processing and hosting fees. Also, accelerating one-time revenues, including consulting fees and work orders, implementation fee revenues, and hardware revenue were positives.



Moreover, rising deconversion fees was a plus.



Processing: The category yielded $222.7 million in revenues (42% of revenues) in the reported quarter, up 10% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals. This can be attributed to a 7% increase in Jack Henry's card-processing revenues and a 13% rise in payment-processing revenues. The Payrailz buyout also contributed well.

Segments in Detail

Core: Revenues totaled $168.7 million (31.6% of total revenues), which rose 11% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160 million.



Payments: Revenues summed up to $197.5 million (36.9% of total revenues), increasing 9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The figure beat the consensus mark of $186 million.



Complementary: Revenues came in at $151.1 million (28.3% of total revenues), up 11% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s number. The figure came ahead of the consensus mark of $149 million.



Corporate & Other: Revenues grossed $17.3 million (3.2% of the total revenues) and rose 18% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s level. The figure came ahead of the consensus mark of $14.6 million.

Operating Details

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, total operating expenses were $410.4 million, reflecting an 8% increase from the prior-year fiscal quarter. This can primarily be attributed to rising direct costs and personnel costs, including benefits expenses.



As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 170 basis points (bps) from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s number to 76.8%.



The operating margin was 23%, up 200 bps from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s number.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $12.2 million compared with $26.6 million as of Mar 31, 2023.



Trade receivables were $361.2 million in the reported quarter, down from $238.4 million in the previous fiscal quarter.



The current and long-term debt stood at $275 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 compared with $375 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Guidance

For fiscal 2024, Jack Henry expects GAAP revenues between $2.208 billion and $2.229 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.19 billion.



It expects non-GAAP revenues to be $2.190-$2.210 billion.



Management raised the guidance for earnings from $4.85-$4.87 to $4.92-$4.99 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.34 per share.

