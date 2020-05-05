Jack Henry (JKHY) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 96 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.5%. Further, the bottom line surged 25% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues improved 13% year over year to $429.41 million. The figure also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $409.65 million.



Further, the company’s non-GAAP revenues came in $404.27 million, up 9% on a year-over-year basis.



The top line was driven by solid performance of Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other segments during the reported quarter. Additionally, accelerating processing, and services and support revenues contributed to the results.



Further, Jack Henry has returned 16.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry's rally of 8.3%.







Top-Line in Detail



Services & Support: The company generated $270.2 million revenues in this category (63% of revenues). Notably, the figure improved 15% from the year-ago quarter, courtesy of increase in data processing and hosting fees. Moreover, hike in implementation fees of the company’s private cloud offerings and accelerating software usage revenues contributed to the upside.



Processing: Revenues worth $159.2 million came from this category (37% of revenues) during the reported quarter, up 9% year over year. This can be attributed to hike in remittance fees and growth in card processing transaction volumes.



Segments in Detail



Core: The company generated $146.4 million revenues from this segment (34% of total revenues), improved 12% year over year.



Payments: This segment yielded $150.4 million revenues (35% of total revenues), climbing 11% from the year-ago quarter.



Complementary: This segment generated $118.7 million revenues (28% of total revenues), increasing 16% year over year.



Corporate & Other: The company generated $13.9 million revenues from this segment (3% of total revenues), up 13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Quote

Operating Details



In third-quarter fiscal 2020, total operating expenses were $337.5 million, reflecting an improvement of 11% year over year. This can primarily be attributed to rising headcounts, which led to an increase in personnel costs and salaries, and rising costs related to the company’s card processing platform.



As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 78.6%. This was due to contraction of 100 bps year over year in the selling, general, & administrative expenses, which as a percentage of revenues came in at 11%.



Research and Development expenses expanded 100 bps year over year to 7% as a percentage of revenues.



Notably, operating margin came in at 21%, expanding 100 bps year over year.



Balance Sheet



As of Mar 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $109.5 million, which improved from $72.5 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Trade receivables were nearly $212.1 million, up from $204.7 million in the previous quarter.



Further, current and long-term debt stood at $55.2 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter.



Guidance



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Jack Henry expects revenues between $408 million and $415 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is projected at $419.87 million.



For fiscal year 2020, the company projects revenues between $1.695 billion and $1.702 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is projected at $1.69 billion.



The company anticipates coronavirus pandemic to impact sales bookings and revenues in the near term.



Nevertheless, its growing initiatives to combat the disruptions caused by this novel virus remain noteworthy.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Jack Henry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Netlist, Inc. NLST, Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC are some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader computer and technology sector, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Long-term earnings growth rate for both Netlist and InterDigital is pegged at 15%, while the same for Pixelworks is 20%.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.