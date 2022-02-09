Jack Henry (JKHY) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.30 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. Further, the bottom line increased 38.3% year over year.



Revenues improved 17% year over year to $493.9 million. Further, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $472.2 million.



The company’s non-GAAP revenues were $466.9 million, up 11% from the year-ago quarter.



Top-line growth was driven by growing processing, and services and support revenues. Additionally, strength across the Core, Payments, Complementary and Corporate segments drove the results.

Top Line in Detail

Services & Support: The company generated revenues of $296.2 million from the category (60% of revenues). Notably, the figure rose 18% from the year-ago quarter, owing to growth in data processing and hosting fees, and conversion/merger revenues. Also, accelerating deconversion fee revenues were tailwinds.



Processing: The category yielded revenues of $197.7 million (40% of revenues) in the reported quarter, up 15% year over year. This can be attributed to 14% growth in card-processing fee revenues.

Segments in Detail

Core: The company generated revenues of $154.9 million from the segment (31.4% of total revenues), increasing 15% year over year.



Payments: The segment yielded revenues of $182.5 million (36.9% of total revenues), increasing 18% from the year-ago quarter.



Complementary: The segment generated $141.7 million in revenues (28.7% of total revenues), increasing 17% year over year.



Corporate & Other: The company generated revenues of $14.8 million from the segment (3% of total revenues), up 36% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating Details

In second-quarter fiscal 2022, total operating expenses were $368.2 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 12%. This can primarily be attributed to higher personnel costs and rising expenses related to the company’s card-processing platform.



As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 320 basis points (bps) year over year to 74.6%.



Notably, the operating margin was 25% in the reported quarter, which expanded 300 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $29.1 million, which decreased from $44.3 million as of Sep 30, 2021.



Trade receivables were $236.1 million in the reported quarter, down from $253.2 million in the previous quarter.



The current and long-term debt stood at $240.1 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter compared with $65.2 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter.

Guidance

For fiscal 2022, the company raised its guidance for GAAP revenues from $1.910-$1.919 billion to $1.939-$1.942 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.3-10.5%. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.91 billion.



The company’s expectation for non-GAAP revenues increased from $1.866-$1.875 billion to $1.889-$1.892 billion, suggesting growth of 8.8-9% from that reported in 2021.



It has also raised the guidance for earnings from $4.64-$4.73 to $4.75-$4.82 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.3-17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.70 per share.

