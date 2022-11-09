Jack Henry (JKHY) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.46 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. Further, the bottom line increased 5.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues improved 8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading to $529.2 million, which came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $529.04 million.



JKHY’s non-GAAP revenues were $523.9 million, up 8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.



Top-line growth was driven by increased processing, and services and support revenues. Additionally, strength across the Core, Payments, Complementary and Corporate segments drove the results.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Quote

Top Line in Detail

Services & Support: Jack Henry generated revenues of $320.15 million from the category (60% of revenues). The figure rose 8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level owing to growth in cloud processing revenues. Also, improving user group revenues, rising implementation fee and increasing software usage contributed well.



Processing: The category yielded $209.1 million (40% of revenues) in the reported quarter, up 10% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals. This can be attributed to 8% growth in Jack Henry's digital revenues and the growing card-processing fee revenues.

Segments in Detail

Core: Revenues totaled $175.1 million. (33% of the top line), up 6% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.



Payments: Revenues summed $186.5 million (35% of the total revenues), increasing 8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.



Complementary: Revenues came in at $148.3 million (28% of the total revenues), rising 8% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s number.



Corporate & Other: Revenues grossed $19.2 million (3% of the total revenues), up 55% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s level.

Operating Details

In first-quarter fiscal 2023, total operating expenses were $388.5 million, reflecting a 10% increase from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s finals. This can primarily be attributed to higher personnel and travel costs, and rising expenses related to JKHY’s card-processing platform.



As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 80 basis points (bps) from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s number to 73.4%.



The operating margin was 27% in the reported quarter, flat with the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s number.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $32 million, which decreased from $48.8 million as of Jun 30, 2022.



Trade receivables were $247.5 million in the reported quarter, down from $348.1 million in the previous fiscal quarter.



The current and the long-term debt stood at $245.04 million at the end of the first-quarter fiscal 2023 compared with $115.1 million at the end of the fourth-quarter fiscal 2022.

Guidance

For fiscal 2023, Jack Henry raised its guidance for GAAP revenues from $2.080-$2.087 billion to $2.092-$2.099 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.08 billion.



JKHY anticipates non-GAAP revenues of $2.045-$2.052 billion.



Management lowered the guidance for earnings from $5.05-$5.09 per share to $4.90-$4.94. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.99 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Jack Henry currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Arista Networks ANET, Agilent Technologies A and Asure Software ASUR. While Arista Networks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Agilent Technologies and Asure Software carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Agilent Technologies has lost 13.6% in the year-to-date period. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10%.



Arista Networks has lost 9.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 15.7%.



Asure Software has lost 14.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 14%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.