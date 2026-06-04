Jack Henry (JKHY) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Jack Henry (JKHY). Shares have lost about 6.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jack Henry due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Jack Henry & Associates Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Jack Henry & Associates delivered third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.71 per diluted share, which improved 12.5% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.58%.

Revenues rose 8.7% year over year to $636 million, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.4%. After adjusting for deconversion revenues of $18.7 million and revenues from the acquisition of $1.7 million, non-GAAP revenues were $615.9 million, up 7.3% year over year.

JKHY’s third-quarter results reflected continued expansion in cloud-related processing and hosting activity, and management highlighted 15 competitive core wins, its best third quarter for new core wins in seven years.

JKHY’s Revenue Gains Are Broad-Based Across Segments

Services and Support revenues increased 10.4% year over year to $365.1 million, boosted by growth in data processing and hosting, including private and public cloud revenue growth.

Processing revenues rose 6.6% to $271.1 million, driven by higher digital and transaction revenues, card revenues and faster payments revenues. Services and Support accounted for 57.4% of total revenues, while Processing contributed the remaining 42.6%.

Segment-wise, revenues from the Core segment (30% of total revenues) in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 were $195.4 million, up 9.2% year over year. Revenues from Payments (37.5% of total revenues) were $232.7 million, which rose 7% year over year. Revenues from Complementary (29.3% of total revenues) were $187.5 million, up 8.7% year over year. Revenues from Corporate and Other (3.2% of total revenues) were $20.6 million, up 27.5% year over year.

In the fiscal third quarter, revenue growth was supported by contributions from each of the company’s major operating segments. Core, Payments and Complementary solutions all posted higher revenues compared with the prior-year period, underscoring balanced customer spending across Jack Henry’s product portfolio.

Corporate and Other also contributed to total sales, while the segment mix continued to tilt toward Payments and other transaction-driven offerings. The diversified revenue base helped the company absorb pockets of timing-related variability and still post an above-consensus top line.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income came in at $141.2 million, up 7.3% from the year-ago period, with the non-GAAP adjusted operating margin at 22.9%.

JKHY’s Strategy Leans on Cloud and Competitive Conversions

Management framed the quarter around demand from banks and credit unions and emphasized disciplined execution across the business. Beyond the 15 competitive core wins, commentary pointed to an expanding sales pipeline supported by increased technology spending and competitive uncertainty among customers.

Operationally, the quarter’s drivers were closely tied to processing growth vectors such as digital and transaction activity, card and faster payments, and services trends in hosting and data processing. These areas are central to Jack Henry’s longer-term strategy as customers modernize core and payments infrastructure.

Jack Henry’s Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2026, JKHY’s cash and cash equivalents were $21 million compared with $28 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, Jack Henry & Associates generated an operating cash flow of $459 million and free cash flow of $294 million.

JKHY Updates 2026 Guidance

For fiscal 2026, Jack Henry & Associates’ non-GAAP revenues are estimated in the range of $2.479-$2.491 billion, up from the earlier band of $2.474-$2.491 billion.

The adjusted operating margin is expected to be between 23.9% and 24.1%, up from the previous guidance of 23.7-23.9%.

Management expects GAAP earnings in the range of $6.78-$6.87 per share, up from its previous guidance range of $6.61-$6.72 for fiscal 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -7.14% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Jack Henry has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Jack Henry has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Jack Henry is part of the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. Over the past month, ServiceNow (NOW), a stock from the same industry, has gained 32.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

ServiceNow reported revenues of $3.77 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +22.1%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares with $0.81 a year ago.

For the current quarter, ServiceNow is expected to post earnings of $0.86 per share, indicating a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

ServiceNow has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.