Jack Henry (JKHY) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jack Henry (JKHY). Shares have lost about 3.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jack Henry due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Jack Henry & Associates Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Jack Henry & Associates reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.28% and increasing 28.4% year over year.

Jack Henry & Associates’ revenues of $619.3 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.64%. The top line rose 7.9% year over year.

After adjusting for deconversion revenues of $8.2 million, non-GAAP revenues were $611.2 million, up 6.7% year over year.

JKHY’s Q2 Details

Revenues from Services and Support (55.8% of total revenues) were $345.8 million, up 7.1% year over year, primarily driven by growth in data processing and hosting revenues. Second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues from Processing (44.2% of total revenues) were $273.5 million, up 9.1% year over year, backed by growth in card, transaction and digital, and payment processing revenues.

Revenues from Core segments (30% of total revenues) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were $186.1 million, up 8.4% year over year. Revenues from Payments (37.5% of total revenues) were $232 million, which rose 8% year over year. Revenues from Complementary (29.3% of total revenues) were $181.7 million, up 9.6% year over year. Revenues from Corporate and Other (3.2% of total revenues) were $19.6 million, down 9.8% year over year.

JKHY’s fiscal second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $206.2 million, up 17.7% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 280 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.3%.

Adjusted operating income increased 29.4% year over year to $159.1 million. The adjusted operating margin rose 430 bps year over year to 25.7%.

JKHY’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, JKHY’s cash and cash equivalents were $28 million compared with $36.2 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. In the first six months of fiscal 2026, Jack Henry & Associates generated an operating cash flow of $273 million and free cash flow of $172 million.

JKHY Revises Fiscal 2026 Guidance

For fiscal 2026, Jack Henry & Associates updated its GAAP revenue guidance to $2.508-$2.525 billion, up from its previously guided range of $2.49-$2.51 billion. Non-GAAP revenues are estimated in the range of $2.474-$2.491 billion.

The GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 24.3% and 24.5% compared with its previous guidance of 23.9-24.1%. The adjusted operating margin is expected to be between 23.7% and 23.9%, up from the previous guidance of 23.5-23.7%.

Management expects GAAP earnings in the range of $6.61-$6.72 per share, up from its previous guidance range of $6.38-$6.49 for fiscal 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Jack Henry has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Jack Henry has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Jack Henry is part of the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. Over the past month, Roper Technologies (ROP), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Roper Technologies reported revenues of $2.06 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.7%. EPS of $5.21 for the same period compares with $4.81 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Roper Technologies is expected to post earnings of $5.00 per share, indicating a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Roper Technologies. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

