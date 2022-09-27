Jack Henry (JKHY) Boosts Clientele With Woodsville Tie-Up

Jack Henry & Associates JKHY is consistently gaining momentum among customers on the back of its robust fintech solutions.

This is evident from Jack Henry’s recent selection by the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank to improve the latter’s operational efficiencies.

The bank will leverage JKHY’s complete suite of digital features and functionalities, including the Banno Digital Platform, to streamline and automate banking procedures.

Jack Henry’s partnerships with multiple fintech partners will enable the bank to connect with more than 850 third-party fintechs.

On the back of Jack Henry’s advanced solutions, Woodsville aims to provide an enhanced user experience to both customers and employees.

With Jack Henry’s selection, its customer base naturally strengthened. This is expected to contribute to JKHY’s top-line growth in the upcoming period.

This, in turn, is expected to help Jack Henry win investors’ confidence in the days ahead.

Shares of JKHY have been up 9.8% in the year-to-date period against the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 34.6%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Quote

Growing Customer Base

Apart from this recent collaboration, in July, Jack Henry was picked by LINKBANCORP. The firm uses JKHY’s digital-banking and lending capabilities, including the Banno Digital Platform and LoanVantage, to enhance operational efficiencies and offer better banking facilities to customers.

In May, Jack Henry announced that Great Plains National Bank is using its BusinessManager solution to help local businesses generate additional revenue sources and survive in the post-pandemic world.

The Bank of Burlington, RockPoint Bank and Moultrie Bank & Trust chose JKHY’s technology platform to make their financial services accessible to local communities.

Jack Henry and Old Second National Bank expanded their relationship to help the latter execute growth and digital strategies.

JKHY also extended its alliance with Independent Financial. Per the terms of the deal, Independent Financial leverages Jack Henry’s digital lending platform LoanVantage to automate commercial loans for small and medium-sized businesses.

Portfolio Strength

Jack Henry’s growing momentum among customers is attributed to its efficient and reliable portfolio of financial solutions.

Recently, Jack Henry signed an agreement to take over a digital payments company named Payrailz. With this acquisition, Jack Henry aims to expand its payment services to help financial institutions seamlessly cater to the needs of consumer and commercial account holders.

JKHY introduced the Vendor Management Program to its Governance, Risk and Compliance Suite to provide assistance to financial institutions.

Jack Henry also unveiled SecurePort for banks to help customers access account balances and funds as well as protect the same in times of crisis.

In addition, Jack Henry Lending launched a powerful digital solution named FactorSoft Web Portal, providing near real-time servicing to lenders anytime and anywhere.

However, JKHY is currently suffering increasing expenses related to the card processing platform. Further, rising headcounts and personnel costs are hurting its profit margin.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Jack Henry carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Arista Networks ANET, Teradata TDC and Monolithic Power Systems MPWR. While Arista Networks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Teradata and Monolithic Power Systems carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks has lost 24.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 18.6%.

Teradata has lost 28.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for TDC is currently projected at 27.4%.

Monolithic Power Systems has lost 25.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for MPWR is currently projected at 25%.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Teradata Corporation (TDC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.