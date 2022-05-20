Jack Henry (JKHY) Boosts Clientele Via Great Plains Partnership

Jack Henry & Associates JKHY continues to enjoy strong momentum among customers on the back of its robust solutions.

This is evident from management’s latest announcement that Great Plains National Bank has been using Jack Henry’s BusinessManager solution for its functionalities over time.

BusinessManager is Jack Henry’s accounts receivable financing program, leveraging which financial institutions can offer daily working capital to businesses in return for their accounts receivables.

With the help of BusinessManager program, Great Plains helps local businesses generate additional revenue sources and survive in the post-pandemic period.

Usage of BusinessManager program by Great Plains underlines the robustness of the solution.

Also, this strengthened Jack Henry’s customer base, which is expected to contribute well to its top-line growth in the days ahead.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Quote

Customer Base Expansion

Apart from Great Plains National Bank, Old Second National Bank expanded its relationship with Jack Henry to help Old School execute growth and digital strategies.

Additionally, JKHY’s Symitar solution got picked by North Jersey Federal Credit Union for hosting its core in the Jack Henry private cloud.

The Bank of Burlington, RockPoint Bank and Moultrie Bank & Trust selected Jack Henry’s technology platform to expand the accessibility of their financial services among the local communities.

Further, JKHY extended its relationship with Independent Financial. Per the terms, Independent Financial will leverage Jack Henry’s digital lending platform LoanVantage for automating commercial loans for small and medium-sized businesses.

Thus, the increasing adoption of Jack Henry’s solutions is expected to continue benefiting its financial performance in the near term, which in turn, will help it win investor confidence.

JKHY has gained 14.6% versus the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 19.2% in the past year.

Portfolio Strength

Jack Henry’s growing momentum among customers is attributed to its efficient and reliable portfolio of solutions.

Recently, JKHY introduced SecurePort for banks to help customers gain access to account balances and funds as well as protect them in times of crisis.

In addition, JKHY added a suite of tools and analytics from Stackfolio to bolster its lending capabilities.

Also, Jack Henry Lending launched a powerful digital solution named FactorSoft Web Portal that provides near-real-time servicing to lenders anytime and anywhere.

The availability of Jack Henry Consumer Loans for creating and managing loans as well as supporting borrower relationships remains noteworthy.

