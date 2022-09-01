Markets
Jack Henry & Associates To Begin Integrating Payrailz; Reconfirms FY23 EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) has closed its acquisition of Payrailz. The company noted that the projected impact of this acquisition will be disclosed as part of first quarter earnings. The company's previously provided fiscal 2023 earnings per share guidance did not include the impact of this acquisition.

Jack Henry & Associates reconfirmed its fiscal year earnings per share guidance of $5.05 to $5.09. The company also provided first quarter earnings per share guidance of $1.36 to $1.38.

Payrailz provides cloud-native, API-first, AI-enabled consumer and commercial digital payment solutions.

