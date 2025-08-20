Jack Henry & Associates Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Jack Henry & Associates ( JKHY ) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 GAAP earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.9%. The figure jumped 26.4% year over year.

Jack Henry & Associates’ revenues of $615.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The figure increased 9.9% year over year.

After adjusting for deconversion revenues of $20.5 million, non-GAAP revenues were $594.9 million, up 7.5% year over year.

Following the release, JKHY shares fell 1.64% in the after-market trading hours. However, shares of Jack Henry & Associates have lost 9.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s decline of 16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Quote

JKHY’s Q4 Top-Line Details

Revenues from Services and Support (57.1% of total revenues) were $351.2 million, up 10.9% year over year, primarily driven by growth in data processing and hosting revenues. The figure beat the consensus mark of $340 million.

Fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues from Processing (42.9% of total revenues) were $264.1 million, up 8.6% year over year, primarily driven by growth in card, transaction and digital, and payment processing revenues. The figure marginally surpassed the consensus mark of $263 million.

Revenues from Core segments (30.8% of total revenues) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were $189.7 million, up 10.3% year over year. Revenues from Payments (37.3% of total revenues) were $229.3 million, which rose 7.9% year over year. Revenues from Complementary (28.5% of total revenues) were $175.1 million, up 12.9% year over year.

Revenues from Corporate and Other (3.4% of total revenues) were $21.2 million, up 5.3% year over year.

JKHY’s fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $189.2 million, up 10.9% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 31.8%.

Adjusted operating income increased 14.8% year over year to $137.8 million. The adjusted operating margin increased 150 bps year over year to 23.2%.

Jack Henry & Associates’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, JKHY’s cash and cash equivalents were $102 million compared with $39.9 million as of March 31, 2025.

JKHY Initiates 2026 Guidance

For fiscal 2026, Jack Henry & Associates initiated its GAAP revenue guidance to $2.50-$2.48 billion.

JKHY expects non-GAAP revenues of $2.48-$2.46 billion for fiscal 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.53 billion, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 6.7%.

The GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 24.2% and 24%. The adjusted operating margin is expected to be between 23.6% and 23.4%.

Management expects GAAP earnings in the range of $6.44-$6.32 per share for fiscal 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.14 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, JKHY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Amphenol ( APH ), Qualys ( QLYS ) and F5 ( FFIV ) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. Amphenol, Qualys and F5 sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Amphenol shares have gained 58.4% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.02 per share, up by 4 cents over the past seven days, suggesting a growth of 59.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Qualys shares have lost 5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Qualys’ full-year 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $6.35 in the past 30 days, suggesting year-over-year growth of 3.6%.

F5 shares have gained 25.4% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F5’s full-year fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $15.38 per share, implying a rise of 15% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.