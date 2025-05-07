Jack Henry & Associates Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Jack Henry & Associates JKHY reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 GAAP earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.83%. The figure jumped 27.7% year over year.



Jack Henry & Associates’ revenues of $585.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. The figure increased 8.6% year over year.



After adjusting for deconversion revenues of $9.6 million, non-GAAP revenues were $575.4 million, up 7% year over year.



Following the release, JKHY shares were almost unchanged in the pre-market trading. However, shares of Jack Henry & Associates have declined 1.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s fall of 9.3%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Quote

JKHY’s Q3 Top-Line Details

Revenues from Services and Support (56.5% of total revenues) were $330.8 million, up 8.5% year over year, primarily driven by growth in data processing and hosting revenues. The figure missed the consensus mark of $332 million.



Third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues from Processing (43.5% of total revenues) were $254.3 million, up 8.9% year over year, primarily driven by growth in card, transaction and digital, and payment processing revenues. The figure marginally surpassed the consensus mark of $253 million.



Revenues from Core segments (30.9% of total revenues) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $180.7 million, up 8.4% year over year. Revenues from Payments (37.2% of total revenues) were $217.4 million, which rose 7.7% year over year. Revenues from Complementary (28.6% of total revenues) were $167.4 million, up 12.2% year over year.



Revenues from Corporate and Other (3.3% of total revenues) were $19.5 million, down 6.2% year over year.



JKHY’s fiscal third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $182.9 million, up 12.8% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 160 basis points (bps) year over year to 31.8%.



Adjusted operating income increased 17.6% year over year to $131.9 million. The adjusted operating margin increased 210 bps year over year to 22.9%.

Jack Henry & Associates’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, JKHY’s cash and cash equivalents were $39.9 million compared with $25.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Current and long-term debt was $170 million as of March 31, 2025, higher than $150 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

JKHY Lowers 2025 Guidance

For fiscal 2025, Jack Henry & Associates lowered its GAAP revenue guidance to $2.37-$2.35 billion, down from the prior quarter's view of $2.39-$2.37 billion.



JKHY expects non-GAAP revenues of $2.34-$2.33 billion for fiscal 2025, revised down from the previous guidance of $2.38-$2.35 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.38 billion, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 7.23%.



The GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 23.7% and 23.5%. The adjusted operating margin is expected between 23.1% and 23%.



Management expects GAAP earnings 2025 of $6.09-$6.00 per share for fiscal, up from the previously stated $5.87-$5.79.



Non-GAAP earnings for fiscal 2025 are projected to be $5.87-$5.83 per share, raised from the previously mentioned $5.74-$5.65.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.70 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.99%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, JKHY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Magnachip Semiconductor MX, Sprout Social SPT and TaskUs TASK are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



Magnachip Semiconductor sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Sprout Social and TaskUs carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Magnachip Semiconductor is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 12, while Sprout Social and TaskUs are set to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 8 and May 12, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.