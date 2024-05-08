Jack Henry & Associates Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:45 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) will host a conference call at 8:45 AM ET on May 8, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.jackhenry.com/corporate-events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial (833) 630-0605 (US) or 1 (412) 317-1830 (International).

For a replay call, dial (877) 344-7529 and enter Conference ID 2714678.

