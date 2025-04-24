Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $12.6 billion, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) is a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. Headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

The company is expected to unveil its Q3 2025 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of this event, analysts expect JKHY to post a profit of $1.30 per share, representing a 9.2% growth from $1.19 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to report earnings of $5.71 per share, marking an increase of 9.2% from $5.23 reported in fiscal 2024.

JKHY stock has gained 4% over the past 52 weeks, slightly underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 6% rise. However, the stock outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) marginal return during the same time frame.

Shares of JKHY fell marginally the next day after it released its Q2 2025 earnings on Feb. 4. Quarterly revenue rose 5.2% year-over-year to $570 million, primarily driven by a 3.5% increase in service and support revenue and a 7.3% rise in processing revenue, although it fell short of analysts’ expectations of $576.2 million. The company’s bottom line came in at $1.34, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.31.

In addition, for fiscal 2025, Jack Henry & Associates expects adjusted revenue to range between $2.35 billion and $2.37 billion, with an operating margin between 22.7% to 22.8%. Earnings per share are projected to be between $5.78 and $5.87.

Analysts' consensus view on JKHY is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, four suggest a "Strong Buy," 12 recommend a "Hold,” and two give a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $187.80 represents an 8.4% premium to current price levels.

