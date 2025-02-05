Jack Henry & Associates Q2 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:45 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) will host a conference call at 8:45 AM ET on February 5, 2025, to discuss Q2 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.jackhenry.com/corporate-events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 833-630-0605 (US) or +1 412-317-1830 (International).

For a replay call, dial 877-344-7529, Conference ID: 4886307.

