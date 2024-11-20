Jack Henry & Associates To Present At RBC Capital Markets Global Conference; Webcast At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) will present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM ET on November 20, 2024.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.jackhenry.com/events/event-details/2024-rbc-capital-markets-global-technology-internet-media-and

