Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Jack Henry & Associates's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Jack Henry & Associates had US$65.0m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$44.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$20.7m.

NasdaqGS:JKHY Debt to Equity History January 18th 2022

How Healthy Is Jack Henry & Associates' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Jack Henry & Associates had liabilities of US$430.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$455.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$44.3m and US$293.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$547.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Jack Henry & Associates has a titanic market capitalization of US$12.5b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Carrying virtually no net debt, Jack Henry & Associates has a very light debt load indeed.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With debt at a measly 0.044 times EBITDA and EBIT covering interest a whopping 350 times, it's clear that Jack Henry & Associates is not a desperate borrower. So relative to past earnings, the debt load seems trivial. The good news is that Jack Henry & Associates has increased its EBIT by 9.1% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Jack Henry & Associates can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Jack Henry & Associates recorded free cash flow worth 75% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that Jack Henry & Associates's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its net debt to EBITDA also supports that impression! Zooming out, Jack Henry & Associates seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Jack Henry & Associates's earnings per share history for free.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

