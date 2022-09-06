Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Knows How To Allocate Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Jack Henry & Associates' (NASDAQ:JKHY) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Jack Henry & Associates is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$475m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$544m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Jack Henry & Associates has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGS:JKHY Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Jack Henry & Associates compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Jack Henry & Associates' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 25% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 33% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 25%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Jack Henry & Associates' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Jack Henry & Associates has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

