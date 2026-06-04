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Jack Henry & Associates Names Matt Flanigan Board Chair As David Fossto To Retire

June 04, 2026 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), a finance tech company, Thursday announced that it has appointed Matt Flanigan as its Board Chair, effective July 15.

Matt Flanigan succeeds David Foss who is set to retire on the same day.

Currently, Flanigan is the vice Chair and Lead Independent Director of the fintech company. Previously, he retired from Leggett & Platt, Inc after serving as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In pre-market activity, JKHY shares were trading at $134, up 0.65% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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