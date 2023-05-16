Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $154.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.10%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack Henry & Associates. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKHY is 0.29%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 75,845K shares. The put/call ratio of JKHY is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.08% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jack Henry & Associates is 178.09. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.08% from its latest reported closing price of 154.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jack Henry & Associates is 2,134MM, an increase of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,767K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,914K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 47.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,220K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 9.27% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,917K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 73.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,867K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 88.49% over the last quarter.

Jack Henry & Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. It is a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking®provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, it is well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. It empowers its clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.